Israel’s New Air War in West Bank Kills Rising Number of Palestinian Children

Interview with Catherine Cartier, an independent journalist, conducted by Scott Harris

Catherine Cartier discusses the important issues investigated in her recent Intercept article, “Israel’s New Air War in the West Bank: Nearly Half of the Dead are Children.” Nearly 20 years after the Second Intifada, the Israeli military has resumed airstrikes in the West Bank — and killed 24 children.

Cartier is a journalist and a master’s degree candidate in global journalism and near eastern studies at New York University. She has used public records in Arabic and English to investigate financial networks in conflict zones.

