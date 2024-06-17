SCOTUS Strikes Down Trump Era Ban on Deadly ‘Bump Stocks’ Used in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Po Murray discusses the deadly consequences of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks that effectively transforms a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun, which were banned for sale in the U.S. in 1934. Murray will also reflect on the frustratingly slow progress on legislating gun safety regulations, and the sad graduation of Newtown High School seniors remembering their 20 classmates, and six staff members who were killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary