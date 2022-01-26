Koch Network Funds War on COVID Public Health Measures

The coronavirus pandemic, now in yet another wave caused by the very transmissible omicron variant, has killed nearly 870,000 Americans – with over 71 million cases of the disease in the U.S. since 2020. Statistics show that an average of over 2,000 people are dying from the virus in the U.S every day, roughly on par with the deaths seen with the delta variant in late September.

According to the BBC, unvaccinated Americans are approximately 100 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated and boosted, yet the movement opposing mandatory vaccinations, mask-wearing and social distancing continues to grow within the Republican party and among extremist right-wing groups. A rally opposing vaccine mandates at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23, drew thousands of protesters, many of whom believe the COVID pandemic is a hoax.

Between The Line’s Scott Harris spoke with Alex Kotch, an investigative reporter with the Center for Media and Democracy, who talks about the article he co-wrote with Walker Bragman, titled “How the Koch Network Hijacked the War on COVID.” Here he describes how the right-wing network linked to billionaire Charles Koch has played a key role in fighting public health measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

