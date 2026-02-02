Jon Wolfsthal discusses the Bulletin of the American Scientists’ announcement that their Doomsday Clock was recently set at 85 seconds to midnight, “the closest the Clock has ever been to midnight in its history, while calling for urgent action to limit nuclear arsenals, create international guidelines on the use of AI and form multilateral agreements to address global biological threats.”
Looming Threats from Nuclear Weapons, AI and Climate Crisis Move Doomsday Clock Closer to Midnight
Interview with Jon B. Wolfsthal, director of global risk at the Federation of American Scientists, conducted by Scott Harris