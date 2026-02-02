Veterans Group Cautions U.S. Soldiers It’s Their Duty to Disobey Illegal Orders

Mike Tork discusses the Veterans For Peace education campaign, including billboards, and reaching out to active-duty U.S. soldiers and National Guard troops, urging them to “follow the law and their conscience” and refuse to obey illegal orders. This veterans campaign comes in the face of Donald Trump’s ordering the U.S. military to attack civilian boats, seize oil tankers in international waters, kidnap Venezuela’s president, threats to occupy Greenland and deploy ICE secret police force to U.S. cities, while warning of a future invocation of the Insurrection Act that could send the US Army or Marines to states across the country.

