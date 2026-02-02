Pastor Doug Pagitt talks about the extraordinary courage and resilience the nation has witnessed among his city’s ordinary citizens standing up to the brutal and cruel ICE secret police force that engages in lethal violence. He discusses what people across the country can learn from the incredible grassroots organizing going on in Minneapolis to meet the current crisis and how Americans can adapt those skills, tactics and logistics to their own local efforts in defense of the rule of law and democracy.
Minnesota Shows the Country How to Effectively Resistance ICE Violence
Interview with Pastor Doug Pagitt, executive director of the Minneapolis-based organization Vote Common Good, conducted by Scott Harris