National Coalition of Local Prosecutors Target Federal Lawbreakers to Enforce Accountability

Steve Descano talks about the mission of the Fight Against Federal Overreach (FAFO) national coalition of district attorneys collaborating to ensure federal officials are held accountable when they exceed their lawful authority—violating the U.S. Constitution and ignoring the Bill of Rights, the rule of law and basic human decency. The group’s goal is to hold all federal officials, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents and their commanders accountable for illegal actions.

