Sarah Kendzior discusses her views on the outcome of the 2024 election, with a focus on Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ’s 2 1/2 year delay to prosecute Trump for his coup attempt – – allowing him to run and win back the presidency, as well as advice on how to maintain your sanity during the very dark and dangerous four years of the Trump regime ahead.
Merrick Garland’s Delay in Prosecuting Trump Laid Groundwork to Establish His Mafia State
Interview with Sarah Kendzior, author, "They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent," and "Hiding in Plain Sight," conducted by Scott Harris