Cody Bloomfield discusses the recent House defeat of The Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, and the likelihood this legislation that would permit the Treasury Dept. to revoke the tax-exempt status of nonprofits deemed to be supporting “terrorism,” or something like it, will be voted on again, which if passed and signed into law would give Donald Trump a powerful weapon to use against his perceived enemies.
Proposed House Bill Would Give Trump Powerful Weapon to Attack his Enemies
Interview with Cody Bloomfield, Communications Director with the group Defending Rights and Dissent, conducted by Scott Harris