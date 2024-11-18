Post-Election Analysis: How Democrats’ Failures Helped Traitor Trump to Win

Interview with Rachel Bitecofer, is a political scientist, election forecaster, political strategist and author of the book, "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game," conducted by Scott Harris"

Rachel Bitecofer discusses her analysis on how/why Trump won the election, the Democrats’ misunderstanding of Trump’s strategy of demonizing immigrants and trans kids, the enormous influence of the right-wing social media, and the urgent need for progressives to develop effective fact-based media to counter the MAGA propaganda machine.