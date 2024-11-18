Trump’s Bizarre, Unqualified Cabinet Picks Meet Little GOP Resistance

Interview with Coleen Rowley, a retired FBI agent who was named one of TIME magazine’s Persons of the Year in 2002 for exposing and sharing some of the FBI's 9/11 intelligence failures, and a member of Veterans for Peace, conducted by Scott Harris

Coleen Rowley discusses Donald Trump’s picks for various cabinet positions thus far, i.e. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for Sec. of State, Pete Hegseth for Sec. of Defense, John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, and NY Rep. Elise Stefanik as US ambassador to the UN. Rowley will assess these nominations and the implications for US domestic and foreign policy under the coming Trump regime.