Jo-Marie Burt discusses her views on the current political crisis in Peru after a majority of Peruvian lawmakers voted in favor of impeaching and arresting Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, following the president’s declaration of a state of emergency and announced the dissolution of Congress. Since then, Castillo’s supporters have staged militant protests where more than two dozen people have been killed in clashes with police.
Militant Protests Follow Ouster and Arrest of Peru’s President
Interview with Jo-Marie Burt, associate professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government, conducted by Scott Harris