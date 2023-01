Interview with John Feffer is director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, and author most recently of "Aftershock: A Journey into Eastern Europe’s Broken Dreams", conducted by Scott Harris

John Feffer will discuss his recent article, “The Right is Crazy — Like a Fox,” in which he examines what motivates far-right voters, and how progressive and moderate politicians can craft arguments and policies to win them over.

Feffer, is also an Open Society fellow, a PanTech fellow in Korean Studies at Stanford University, and a Herbert W. Scoville fellow.