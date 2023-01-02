Andrea Senteno discusses the Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily block the Biden White House from terminating Title 42, a Trump-era policy at the southern border which has allowed border agents to immediately expel millions of migrants on public health grounds. Now, Biden officials seem to have seized the opportunity to make yet more immigrant groups subject to automatic expulsions.
Title 42 & Crisis on the US Southern Border
Interview with Andrea Senteno, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund's regional counsel for its Washington, D.C. office, conducted by Scott Harris