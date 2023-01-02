Press Freedom in Jeopardy as US Pursues Extradition of Julian Assange

Chip Gibbons talks about his group’s call for U.S. charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be dropped, and the threat posed to press freedom by trying journalists under the Espionage Act. Assange, who is fighting extradition to the US on charges related to the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011, took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London for seven years to avoid extradition, but was removed from the embassy in 2019 and imprisoned. He now faces a US trial over leaking America’s military information.

