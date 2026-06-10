MAGA Billionaire Ellison Family and Bari Weiss Murder ’60 Minutes’

CBS News, once considered the United States’ preeminent news network closely identified with iconic anchor Walter Cronkite, has over the past year been shattered by new corporate owners who are aggressively dismantling the news division to curry favor with Donald Trump, who labels media outlets critical of him as “the enemy of the people.”

CBS’ parent company Paramount Global was acquired by Skydance Media in August 2025 in an $8 billion transaction brokered by Skydance founder and CEO David Ellison, backed by his father, Oracle founder billionaire Larry Ellison. As the Ellisons await federal regulatory approval for their proposed $111 billion merger bid for Warner Bros. Discovery that owns CNN, they hired Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in- chief who’s implemented major editorial changes at CBS Evening News, resulting in a loss of millions of viewers.

More recently Weiss, who has no TV or broadcast news experience, has begun demolishing CBS’ award-winning weekly newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” the nation’s longest running and most watched news show. In recent weeks, she’s fired key producers and correspondents, including Scott Pelley who’s worked at the show for 22 years. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sophia Tesfaye, a senior writer at Salon.com, who talks about her recent commentary, “Bari Weiss brings Trumpism to ’60 Minutes,‘” raising the alarm about Trump-allied billionaires takeover of many of the nation’s media companies and the threat posed to freedom of the press and free speech essential to democracy.

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