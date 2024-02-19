New Haven ‘Community Conversations’ on Gaza War Brings Residents Together in Search for Peace

Interview with Millie Grenough, a member of the City of New Haven Peace Commission, and youth activist Manuel Camacho, Democratic co-chair of Ward 15 in New Haven, conducted by Scott Harris

Millie Grenough and Manuel Camacho talk about their project, “Community Conversations” at the New Haven Public Library where organizers “provide a safe place where individuals can come together, share their feelings and offer their ideas for cultivating peace in our city and nation, and in the world.” Topics range from the violence on our local city streets to wars currently being waged in Gaza, Israel, Ukraine and elsewhere.

Millie Grenough is a clinical instructor in psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine. Manuel Camacho is a freshman at Southern Connecticut State University and vice president of Ice the Beef Anti-Gun Violence Organization.