Interview with Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, is a former CIA analyst and author, conducted by Scott Harris

Melvin Goodman, the national security columnist for counterpunch.org examines the grim situation in Ukraine on the 2nd anniversary since Russia’s 2/24/22 invasion… and also discusses the ongoing carnage in Israel’s bloody war in Gaza and the Biden administration’s ineffective response.

Goodman authored many books including, “Containing the National Security State,” “Failure of Intelligence: The Decline and Fall of the CIA,” and “A Whistleblower at the CIA.”