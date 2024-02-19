Counterpoint February 19, 2024 February 19, 2024Melvin Goodman: US Role in Ukraine & Gaza Wars Demands Aggressive Diplomacy to End the KillingMatthew Hoh: Veterans for Peace Letter to Biden Administration Demands End to Weapons Sent to Israel as Violation of US LawMichael Albert: Hard Choices in 2024 Presidential Election for Progressives Horrified by Biden Gaza PolicyMillie Grenough and Manuel Camacho: New Haven ‘Community Conversations’ on Gaza War Brings Residents Together in Search for PeaceSubscribe to our Weekly Summary