New “Revolution on Trial” Podcast Examines Black Panther Trial in New Haven 50 Years Ago

Mercy Quaye will discuss the group’s new podcast co-produced by Artspace New Haven, “Revolution on Trial.” The 8-part series which through first-hand accounts, looks at the Black Panther Party in New Haven, which 50 years ago organized a rally on the New Haven Green to protest the trial of nine party members who were being tried on charges relating to the kidnapping and murder of Panther member and suspected FBI informant, Alex Rackley.

The Narrative Project is a new communication and consulting firm with social justice at its core.