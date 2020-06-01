Graylan Hagler talks about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the militant protests, looting and property destruction that followed, and how the nation should address the lack of accountability for police violence against people of color across America.
Unchecked Police Violence in Minneapolis Triggers Nationwide Militant Protest, Social Explosion
Interview with Graylan Hagler, Rev, Senior Pastor United Congregational Church of Christ in Washington, D. C, conducted by Scott Harris