Climate Change Activists Protest to Stop Construction of Connecticut Fracked Gas Power Plant

Ben Martin talks about the car caravan protest being organized on June 5th, which will circle the CT headquarters of the Dept. of Energy & Environmental Protection and the State Capitol to demand that Gov. Lamont and Comm. Dykes cancel the unneeded fracked gas power plant to be built by NTE in Killingly, CT. The caravan will then go to the Governor’s mansion at 990 Prospect Avenue in Hartford.

