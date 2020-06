Interview with Kenneth R. Peres, retired as chief economist of the Communications Workers of America, conducted by Scott Harris

Kenneth R. Peres discusses his recent article titled, “Murderer in Chief: Donald Trump and the Tens of Thousands Coronavirus Dead,” which examines the need for accountability for a president whose inaction is responsible for an obscene number of deaths.

Kenneth R. Peres also formerly served as an economist for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Montana House Select Committee on Economic Development, and the Montana Alliance for Progressive Policy.