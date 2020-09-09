Nurses Union Warns Public About Hazards of a Trump Rush to Distribute Vaccine Before Election

The Trump administration has dramatically failed in its overall management of the coronavirus pandemic, making the U.S. the hardest hit nation in the world in terms of the number of cases and deaths. Across the country over 6 million cases have been confirmed, resulting in more than 190,000 deaths. The University of Washington’s health institute forecasts that U.S. deaths will total 410,000 by the end of the year.

In early September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified public health officials in all 50 states to make preparations to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to health care workers and other high-risk groups as soon as late October or early November. The CDC notices were sent out the same day that President Trump stated that a vaccine might arrive before the end of the year during his Republican Convention acceptance speech.

Public health officials have long predicted that a safe and effective vaccine would not likely be available to the public until early 2021 at the earliest, given that phase 3 clinical trials are required to ensure reliability, efficacy and reveal any negative side effects. National Nurses United Union President Jean Ross is among many health care professionals who are concerned with what appears to be a rush to launch a vaccine for political purposes. Here, she talks about what she fears could be a scheme to cut corners in clinical trials in order to give President Trump partisan political advantage by launching a COVID-19 vaccine before election day.

