Between The Lines – Jan. 1, 2025 – Full Show
January 1, 2025
Bob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 1, 2025
Chris Wellborn: Last Chance Campaign Asks Biden to Free Leonard Peltier Before Leaving Office
Parker Malloy: Trump-GOP Attack on Transgender Community Elicits Disturbingly Weak Democratic Party Response
John Stoehr: America's Broken Media Landscape Promotes Right-wing Disinformation, Impacts Election Outcomes