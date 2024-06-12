People’s Tribunal Convened to Expose Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Violation of the Rights of Nature

In May 2023, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, inserted a requirement into a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement requiring the completion of the controversial 303-mile Mountain Valley fracked gas pipeline, or MVP, through Virginia and West Virginia. The deal made with Democratic Senate party leaders overrode any judicial or environmental regulatory decisions against the pipeline.

Indigenous activists in North Carolina took a creative approach to exposing damages caused by the pipeline that included an extension into the state of North Carolina called Southgate. They organized a people’s tribunal on June 1 to expose the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s violation of the rights of nature and foster an understanding of how the MVP is destroying the health of rivers and waterways.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with the convenor of the tribunal, Dr. Crystal Cavalier-Keck of the Occoneechee Band of the Saponi Nation and her husband, Jason Crazy Bear Keck of the Louisiana Choctaw bands. Here, they explain how they worked with the United Nations to bring the tribunal to North Carolina, with the support of Movement Rights, an organization that works to align human law with the laws of the natural world.