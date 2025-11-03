Peggy Bailey discusses her group’s views on the major issues and possible solutions to end the ongoing government shutdown, i.e.: extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and addressing the impending cutoff of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Judge Forces Trump to Use Contingency Funds to Reactivate SNAP Benefits
Interview with Peggy Bailey, executive vice president for Policy and Program Development with the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, conducted by Scott Harris