Americans put out their trash every week and a truck comes to take it away. But there really is no “away,” as all the pizza boxes, plastic bags and food scraps have to go somewhere. According to various studies, Americans produce between 1,600 and 1,700 pounds of garbage each year, roughly three times higher than the global average. That’s enough to bury almost a million football fields under six feet of trash.

Mike Ewell began fighting incinerators or so-called “trash to energy” plants in the 1990s while a high school student. He went on to found the Philadelphia-based Energy Justice Network, which still focuses its work on preventing the construction of or closing down incinerators. But he’s expanded his area of interest to include the disposal of all garbage and how to minimize it to Zero Waste.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ewell about the relative toxicity and sustainability of incineration, landfills and recycling — and describes what he calls the “hierarchy of waste.”

Learn more about the group’s work toward a clean energy, zero-emission and zero waste future by visiting the Energy Justice Network at energyjustice.net.