Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Radical Message Has Been Whitewashed

Rann Miller is a freelance writer, former teacher, author of "Resistance Stories from Black History for Kids: Inspiring People and Events That Every Kid Should Know," and editor of the Official Urban Education Mixtape Blog.

Rann Miller discuss the dangerous normalization of white supremacy promoted by Donald Trump and the Republican Party, as well the important issues covered in his recent article,”I was hired to write a Black history curriculum. Then I was asked to walk back key concepts.” On this Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Miller will also examine how our nation has sanitized King’s critique of America’s violent racism, economic inequality and brutal foreign policy.