U.S. Courts Uphold States’ Extremist Abortion Laws Endangering Lives

Carrie Baker, Sylvia Dlugasch Bauman Chair of American Studies and Professor of the Study of Women and Gender at Smith College, and a contributing editor at Ms. magazine

Carrie Baker talks about recent post-Roe court rulings, that have further restricted reproductive rights, alarmingly outlawing abortions medically necessary to save lives in Texas and Idaho. She’ll also examine the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case that could ultimately eliminate public access to mifepristone nationwide.