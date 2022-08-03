Roanoke’s Once Vibrant African-American Community Remembered 

In 2021, Americans marked the centennial of the destruction of Greenwood, the African-American community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as Black Wall Street. Between 75 and 300 people were killed in that horrific 1921 tragedy, hundreds more were injured and the homes of 5,000 residents and Black-owned businesses were destroyed.

Another community known as Black Wall Street did not suffer a race massacre, but it was destroyed just the same. Gainsboro, the Black community of Roanoke, Virginia, was destroyed through the process of urban renewal, what local residents called “Negro removal.” Through three major projects in the 1950s and 1960s, homes were taken by eminent domain and the professionals who lived and practiced there, as well as the vibrant social life, were wiped out.

A young African-American named Jordan Bell grew up in Roanoke and now leads tours of the formerly vibrant community of Gainsboro. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus participated in the Walk for Appalachia’s Future in late May and early June and recorded Bell’s tour narrative that recounted Roanoke’s now hidden African-American history.