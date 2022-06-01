Texas School Massacre Renews Demands for GOP to Stop Blocking Gun Regulation

Ten years ago, Newtown, Connecticut suffered unimaginable violence and trauma when a mentally ill 20-year-old gunman used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to kill his mother, then went on to slaughter 20 first-graders and 6 educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The latest mass school shooting incident in Texas was a haunting echo of the Sandy Hook massacre, when an 18 year-old purchased an AR-15 rifle, and then shot his grandmother and entered the Robb elementary school in the town of Uvalde, where he murdered 19 children and two teachers.

Shock and anger were felt across the country as Americans were once again confronted with a senseless mass murder of innocent children. Ten years after the Sandy Hook massacre, Republicans in Congress continue to block the strengthening of any federal gun regulations that could reduce the large number of those killed with guns, that in 2020 totaled more than 45,000 the highest reported since 1994.

In the wake of the Texas school shooting, thousands of students staged walkouts at schools and college campuses across the country demanding stricter gun laws. Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children in the U.S. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Po Murray, co-founder and chair of Newtown Action Alliance, established in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre. Here she reflects on the trauma people are feeling in Uvalde, Texas, Newtown, Connecticut and all over the U.S. after this latest ghastly mass murder, and the urgent need to continue demanding the strengthening of gun regulations.

PO MURRAY: So I helped to co-found the Newtown Action Alliance after my neighbor killed 20 children and 6 educators almost a decade ago here in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. And we have been working tirelessly to create the cultural and legislative changes that are necessary to prevent school shootings, other mass shootings, everyday gun violence and other forms of violence all across the country.

We’re obviously very heartbroken in our community because of the similarity of the tragedy in Uvalde. But we’re also very angry that Congress did nothing after Sandy Hook. As you know, school shootings are preventable and mass shootings are preventable. In other nations, they have immediately addressed the gun violence crisis in their nation by passing strong gun control laws. But sadly, Congress has not taken action.

SCOTT HARRIS: Po, we talk about inaction by Congress. But when it comes down to naming names, it really is the Republican party. That’s the major obstacle to passing common-sense gun restrictions. Tell us about the relationship that you’ve researched and learned about firsthand in these last 10 years of working with Newtown Action Alliance. What’s the connection between the Republicans, the power of the National Rifle Association, the NRA and the gun manufacturers?

It really is astonishing when you think about all the carnage we’ve seen in this country. The fact is most Americans — Republicans, Democrats and independents — large majorities support the passage of these commonsense gun laws, but Republicans are blocking it. Why?

PO MURRAY: Yeah, the majority of Republicans have decided that they would rather retain their power with the help of the NRA and also National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is a gun lobby group that’s headquartered three miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School. So they would rather have an A-NRA rating rather than pass common-sense gun laws that are supported by the majority of Americans.

As you mentioned, over 90 percent of Americans support universal background checks. Eighty percent of Americans support safe storage laws. And also about 70 percent of Americans support an assault weapons ban. So there is broad public support for common-sense gun laws. But a small fraction of Americans who happen to hold congressional seats on Capitol Hill are blocking it. And they are mostly Republican. For whatever reason, Ted Cruz and other Republicans have decided that they would stick to their, basically, lies that they have created to continue to side with the gun lobby rather than to take action to save lives.

SCOTT HARRIS: On the gun issue and so many other major issues confronting the country where the minority viewpoint has taken control, how important is it in your view that people vote in 2022, in this November’s 2022 mid-term election to register their opposition to what I think can only essentially be described as minority rule?

PO MURRAY: Yeah, I think it’s crucial. I think it’s crucial for all voters to get out and vote. There are voter suppression tactics, but I think it’s really important for young and old people to get out there and vote their hearts out because if we don’t show up at the polls, we have so much to lose. And it’s not just gun control.

It’s with women’s rights and voting rights. It’s also saving our democracy. You know, we saw what happened on Jan. 6, and there has been an erosion in democracy that we have enjoyed, at least during my lifetime. I feel like my daughters and my son will have less rights going forward if we don’t exercise our right to vote.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Po Murray (18:40) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For more information, visit the Newtown Action Alliance at newtownactionalliance.org.