Third Act Organizing People Over 60 to Defend Democracy, Confront Climate Crisis

A new organization called Third Act is organizing people over age 60 to become active in the fight to safeguard democracy and address the climate crisis. In 2022, thousands of volunteer members worked to turn out voters in the November midterm election, helping to blunt the expected Republican “Red wave,” along with the better-than-expected turnout of young people. Now the group’s focus has turned to the nation’s big banks that are funding fossil fuel projects to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Bill McKibben, writer, activist and co-founder of the global climate organization 350.org, who founded Third Act in 2021.

Here, McKibben discusses the origins of the group and their upcoming National Day of Action to Stop Dirty Banks on March 21. On that date, protests are being organized in Washington, D.C. and cities across the U.S., targeting JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

