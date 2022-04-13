This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 13, 2022

• Mass protests have engulfed the island nation of Sri Lanka as it suffers through a major economic crisis. During a five-day state of emergency, protesters gathered outside the house of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, demanding he resign and return to his home in California. There, Rajapaksa faces civil charges relating to human rights violations he allegedly committed during Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war against the Tamil Tigers. Thus far, Rajapaksa has refused to resign, as massive numbers of protesters take to the streets and clash with police.

(“Sri Lankans Increase Calls for President to Quit,” New York Times, April 4, 2022; “Sri Lanka Is in an Economic Crisis. Here’s What It’s Like for People on the Ground,” CNN, April 3, 2022)

• The future of the independent judiciary in Guatemala is in jeopardy as prominent anti-corruption Judge Erika Aifan quit her job and fled the country. A 20-year veteran of the judiciary, Judge Aifan investigated corruption charges involving Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for financing his 2019 campaign with more than $2 million in bribes from powerful construction companies.

( “Anti-Corruption Judge Flees Guatemala Despite US Efforts To Protect Her,” Washington Post, March 21, 2022; “A Guatemalan Judge’s flight into Exile Signals Trouble for U.S.,” Christian Science Monitor, March 29, 2022)

• Newly-elected Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who proclaimed himself a change agent as the city’s second youngest mayor, was surprised by a January snowstorm. Cleveland has long been plagued by poor public services. Unplowed snow prevented many residents from getting to work or medical appointments. But, he was ready for the second big snowstorm by creating an online Snowplow tracker to show residents which streets were passable and where plows were headed next.

“The Fixer,” American Prospect, March 31, 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo