This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 14, 2021

• In a split screen spectacle on Israeli television, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat in court surrounded by his lawyers as testimony began in his corruption and fraud trial. Supporters and opponents could be heard yelling outside the court in this first criminal trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister.

(“Netanyahu’s Favors Were Currency, Prosecutors Say As Corruption Trial Starts,” Reuters, April 5, 2021; “On 2nd Day of Testimony, Yeshua Describes Efforts To Hide PM Alleged Quid Pro Quo,” Times of Israel, April 6, 2021)

• The COVID-19 pandemic that spread across the world last March is responsible for more than 560,000 deaths in the U.S. and some 2.9 million fatalities worldwide. Yet, this nightmarish year was a boom time for tech moguls and billionaires across the globe. An annual Forbes listing counted 30 percent more billionaires with 86 percent of them boosting their net worth in the midst of lock downs and massive unemployment.