This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 20, 2022

• Since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine western sanctions have hit Russia’s economy hard, making life harder for millions of the nation’s working families. But Moscow’s wealthiest bankers took their money out of Russia years ago after the first wave of sanctions followed Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

(“Russian Bankers Shuttled Personal Wealth Offshore Long Before Latest Sanctions,” International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, April 11, 2022)

• Thirty six years after the “People’s Power” movement forced Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos to flee, his son Ferdinand Jr. is the leading candidate to be the next president of the Philippines in an election to be held on May 9th. Ferdinand Jr nicked named “Bongbong” had various run-ins with the law for tax evasion, is using a slick social media campaign to wipe away the legacy of torture, corruption and staggering debt left by his father’s 20-year rule.

( “How the Philippines’ Brutal History Is Being Whitewashed for Voters,” Washington Post, April 12, 2022; “The Philippines Toppled Marcos, Now His Son May Be President,” New York Times, April 13, 2022)

• For the people of America’s impoverished Navajo Nation, drinking water is scarce. About 30 percent of the roughly 173,000 population lack running water, according to a report from the U.S. Water Alliance and DigDeep, an international nonprofit. Obstacles to improving access to potable water on the reservation include: large distances between homes, scarce natural water sources, jurisdictional issues, and contamination from naturally occurring arsenic and industries like uranium mines.

(“The Navajos are Tuning On the Taps—Even in Remote Dry Areas,” Christian Science Monitor, April 5, 2022)

