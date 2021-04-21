This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 21, 2021

• In a scene reminiscent of the murder of George Floyd, Salvadoran migrant Victoria Esperanza Salazar Arriaza was killed in front of a convenience store by a Mexican police officer. The incident in Tulum in late March sparked a wave of protests across Mexico against police brutality and violence against immigrants. The police officer knelt on, and broke the women’s neck in a scene recorded by bystanders. Mexico’s President Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the police behavior as murder. The police officers were jailed and charged with femicide.

(“A Woman’s Death in Mexico Fueled Outrage. Can It Fuel Police Reform?” Christian Science Monitor, April 8, 2021)

• Buried in President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan is a progressive tax reform agenda including raising the global corporate minimum tax to prevent massive tax avoidance by U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is advocating a corporate tax increase to 28 percent, along with the adoption of a 21 percent global corporate minimum tax rate, updating international tax rules for the first time in a generation.