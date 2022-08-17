This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 17, 2022

• Pro-democracy activists in Brazil are raising the alarm over a possible pre-election coup as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro trails in the polls behind former President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, who has a 10-point lead in advance of the Oct. 2 election.

(“Brazilians Fear a Return to Dictatorship as ‘Deranged’ Bolsonaro Trails in Polls,” Guardian, Aug. 9, 2022; “Bolsonaro’s attack on Brazil’s Electoral System Sparks Outrage,” Guardian, July 19, 2022)

• African leaders gathered in Rwanda in late July for the first continent-wide meeting on conserving nature across Africa. The conference comes at a time when conflicts between governments and locals over land use are becoming more frequent. An agreement produced at the conference acknowledged “past and ongoing injustices experienced when indigenous peoples and local communities have not been accorded their rights” and vowed for “these injustices to be halted now and in the future.”

(“Is Conservation Becoming Colonization in Tanzania,” Foreign Policy, July 27, 2022)

• In the 2020 election, the Republican party made surprising inroads in South Texas and other communities of color, which were part of strategy to cut into the base of Democratic voters in swing states. This year, the GOP is funding two dozen deliberately secretive community centers in contested states that target minority voters with door-knocking and phone-banking campaigns, while offering local residents free meals and holiday family events.

(“The RNC Ground Game of Inches,” American Prospect, June 1, 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.