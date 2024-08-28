This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug 28, 2024

On August 5th Wall Street suffered its worst day in almost two years after a global stock market sell-off sparked by fears of a US recession. The market’s plunge began in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 12.4% in its worst day since the Black Monday crash of 1987. European markets followed suit, with Britain’s FTSE suffering its steepest one-day decline in more than a year. But the panic didn’t last long, and markets quickly recovered.

(“Wall Street Ends Sharply Higher As Powell Cements September Rate Cut Hopes” Reuters, Aug. 23, 2024; “How Japan’s Carry Trade Crashed Global Markets,” Foreign Policy, Aug. 8, 2024)

For weeks radical right-wing groups have targeted their vicious attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic Party’s official nominee who will face off against Donald Trump in the U.S. election. But in the shadowy world of violent extremists, long time Neo-Nazi group ‘the Base’ is seeking to recruit new members in the U.S. to carry out an unknown campaign in the weeks prior to the November election.

(“US Neo-Nazi Terror Group Aims to Revive Activities Ahead of the Election,” Guardian, Aug. 6, 2024)

For the first time in memory, Arizona’s largest public school district in greater Phoenix, are refusing to open their gyms and cafeterias to be used as polling stations. Maricopa County’s refusal is a response to multiple threats and intimidation targeting students and school personnel that occurred in 2023, and in advance of this November’s presidential election..

(“With Voting Under Attack, Arizona Schools Don’t Want to be Polling Places,” Washington Post, Aug. 5, 2024)