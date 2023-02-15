This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 15, 2023

• India is now completing its biggest railway project in 20 years, reconnecting the embattled state of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India. Many ethnic Kashmiris see the 69-mile rail link as a “pathway for India to cement its grip on the Himalayan region.” While the Indian government says the project will bring economic prosperity to the state, the most important purpose is to give India’s military year-round overland access to the valley as well as the Chinese border region beyond it—areas that otherwise remain cut off during most of the winter.

(“How India’s New Bridge to Kashmir Divided a Region,” Foreign Policy, Jan. 29, 2023)

• The number of mothers who receive no prenatal care is on the rise in North Carolina. In These Times magazine reports that lack of access to basic medical facilities in rural areas is a big part of the problem. Of the 16 medical facilities that serve Western North Carolina, only half provide prenatal care and delivery for the region’s roughly 150,000 women of childbearing age, according to the March of Dimes.

(“Life Threatening Consequences of Rural ‘Maternal Care Deserts’,” In These Times, Feb. 2, 2023)

• For a century, the New England state of New Hampshire had a unique role in American politics, holding the first presidential primary election. But following a recommendation from President Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee approved a new primary schedule that puts South Carolina first. It’s no coincidence that South Carolina came out on top, given that the state revived President Joe Biden’s failing campaign in the 2020 primaries. Advocates say the change will give Democratic voters of color a greater say in the nomination process.

(“New Primary Calendar: New Hampshire Says Not So Fast,” Christian Science Monitor, Feb. 1 2023)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.