This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 16, 2022

• Thousands of leftist protesters marched through Buenos Aries, Argentina objecting to a new bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund totalling $45 billion dollars in debt that the government can’t pay back. Rising tensions over the deal within the ruling Peronist party led the son of former presidents Nestor Kirchner and Cristina Fernandez to resign from a key party post.

(“No to IMF: Thousands Protest in Argentina against debt deal,” Reuters, Feb. 98 2022; “Argentina Strikes Breakthrough Deal with IMF in $45 Billion Debt Talks,” Reuters, Jan. 28, 2022)

• The Biden administration is launching a new crackdown on power plant pollution, that includes limiting greenhouse gas, mercury and other toxic emissions. This reversal of a 2020 Trump regime policy, comes as a US Supreme Court case brought by the state of West Virginia could undercut the administration’s ability to enforce regulations to protect public health.

( “Biden Begins Crackdown on Power Plant Pollution,” Washington Post, Jan. 31, 2022)

• The Koch Industries funded American Legislative Exchange Council (or ALEC) is pushing state laws that protect the fossil fuel industry against boycotts. Its goal, according to the Guardian, is to defend oil companies and other extractive industries from the growing movement advocating for green investment. The bill developed by ALEC’s energy task force is modeled on legislation to punish companies supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people.

(“Right Wing Lobby ALEC Driving Laws to Blacklist Companies that Boycott the Oil Industry,” Guardian, Feb. 8, 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo