In the hunt for critical minerals, President Donald Trump is increasingly looking abroad to shore up the U.S. supply of raw materials essential to many of the world’s new technologies. From China to Ukraine to Greenland, Trump’s foreign policy revolves around rare earth minerals and 17 metallic elements that are not actually that rare, but have been at the forefront of Washington’s trade war with Beijing.

(“Trump’s AI Mineral Hunt Goes Global,” Foreign Policy, Dec. 18, 2025)

In a rare moment of unity, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Shinebaum and President Trump stood on stage together for the FIFA World Cup draw in early December, when the schedule of team competition was announced. In a gesture geared to stroking Trump’s ego, FIFA president Gianni Infantino awarded the president a special FIFA peace prize.

(“Can Canada Rescue North America,” American Prospect, Dec. 15, 2026; “Canada’s Carney Hails Warm Ties with China,” Reuters, Jan. 16, 2026)

Over 480 days after Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina in September 2024, residents with damaged and uninhabitable homes are still waiting on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to process applications for a buyout. As of the end of December last year, no homeowner who applied for a full buyout had received assistance.

(“Hundreds of Residents Signed Up for FEMA Buyouts after Helene, not One has been Approved,” Washington Post, Dec. 30, 2025)