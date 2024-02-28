This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 28, 2024

Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of Mexico City on Feb. 18th to protest what they say are threats to the independence of the National Election Institute, or INE, ahead of the nation’s Presidential election on June 2nd. Polls show outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, remains very popular — and the candidate of his ruling Morena Party, Claudia Sheinbaum, is leading opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez by a two to one margin.

(“Mexico Protesters in Mass Rally Against Election Changes,” BBC News, Feb. 19, 2024; “Thousands Protest Mexican President Lopez Obrador in March for Democracy,” Associated Press, Feb. 18, 2024)

Each January, the Kansas Geological Survey inspects water wells to find out how far water levels have dropped in rural communities. This is part of the vital annual inspection of the Ogallala Aquifer, which stretches under eight states, from South Dakota to Texas.

(“Agriculture Built These High Plains Towns. Now it Might Run Them Dry,” Stateline, Jan. 28, 2024)

Some 100 million people in the U.S. are burdened by health care debt, and medical collection cases clog courtrooms across the country. Most cases involving collection of medical debt go uncontested. However, in recent years, major health systems in Virginia, North Carolina and elsewhere have stopped suing patients following news reports about the growing number of lawsuits. And several states, such as Maryland and New York, have restricted the legal actions hospitals can take against patients.

(“In This Oklahoma Town, Having Medical Debt Can Mean Getting Sued by the Hospital,” Barn Raising Media, Jan. 26, 2024)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.