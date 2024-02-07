This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 7, 2024

A month after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, former Pegasus executive Shavev Hulio, who is starting up a new cybersecurity company, stood on the border of the Gaza Strip speaking into a webcam with two associates. Hulio, who resigned from the NSO Group, maker of Pegasus spyware, is an active Israeli military reservist. While in the middle of Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, he was making a YouTube video to promote his new company Dream Security.

(“In Video from Gaza, Former CEO of Pegasus Spyware Firm Announces Millions for New Venture,” Intercept, Jan. 18, 2024)

Presidential elections in Mexico and the United States coincide every 12 years. The last time was in 2012, when Barack Obama was campaigning for re-election in 2012, but never mentioned Mexico in the debates. But the Economist observes that things will be different for Joe Biden in his anticipated rematch with Donald Trump. Border issues, and Trump’s relentless bashing of immigrants, will likely be major GOP talking points in this year’s presidential campaign. Claudia Sheinbaum, a protégée of Mexico’s popular left of center incumbent president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is the front runner to win the June election.

(“The Northern Neighbor,” The Economist, Jan. 23, 2024)

Walmart, America’s largest retail store has long been a fraud magnet on a mass scale. A ProPublica investigation found that for the last 10 years, Walmart has resisted tougher enforcement of scammers using gift cards or electronic money transfer, while breaking promises to regulators and skimping on employee training.

(“How Walmart’s Financial Services Became a Fraud Magnet,” ProPublica, Jan. 17, 2024)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.