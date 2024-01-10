This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 10, 2024

Since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, relations between Myanmar’s generals and Beijing have been friendly. China has sold the junta $250 million dollars in arms, as thousands have been killed, nearly two million people have been displaced, and the generals’ crimes against humanity have mounted. But now it appears Chinese leaders are reconsidering their options.

(“Shunting the Junta,” Economist, Dec. 23, 2023; “Internal Conflict in Myanmar Proves to be a Challenge for China,” Voice of America, Jan. 2, 2023)

On Christmas Eve, police in San Diego prepared to break up a sprawling tent city of homeless persons in one of the nation’s most expensive cities. Notes were taped on tents notifying people that they had 24 hours to vacate the encampment, or their possession would be impounded.

(“Homeless Residents Face Uncertainty As Encampment Sweeps Gain Steam,” New Jersey Monitor, Dec. 25, 2023)

For years northeast cities like New York and Boston have had been challenged by a funding crisis for mass transit systems, exacerbated by declining post-Covid pandemic ridership. Last year, after a slew of safety failures involving the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority that serves metro Boston, the Federal Transit Administration proposed increasing the role of state safety agencies supervising engineering and construction phases of transit projects.

(“Escaping Public Transit Quagmires,” American Prospect, Nov. 27, 2023)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.