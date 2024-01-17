This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 17, 2024

On New Year’s Day, the Horn of Africa woke up to a surprise when Ethiopia’s President Abiy Ahmad announced an agreement to lease a port on the coast of the breakaway state of Somaliland. The announcement shook the region including Somalia, which claims control of northern Somalia, that borders the now volatile Red Sea.

(“A Storm Over a Port,” The Economist, Jan. 2, 2024; “Why is Somalia So Angry About Ethiopia’s New Red Sea Port Plan,” Al-Jazeera, Jan. 6, 2024)

PFAS substances, often known as “forever chemicals” are accumulating in wildlife such as freshwater fish and deer that live in, or close to rivers and streams where industrial sites and military bases used the chemicals. For decades, PFAS had been used to make fire-retardant foam employed by fire departments and the military, as well as in the manufacture of cookware, water-repellent clothing, carpets, food wrappers and other consumer goods.

(“‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Freshwater Fish, but Most States Don’t Warn Residents,” KFF Health News, Dec. 1, 2023)

Before the COVID pandemic K3 Holdings, owned by heirs of the Texollini textile fortune went on a buying spree in Los Angeles. The company bought 40 properties and used high-pressure tactics to drive rent-controlled tenants out of their apartments. These apartments would then be renovated, and rented at inflated rates. Because Los Angeles did little to enforce tenants’ rights, landlords had an incentive to exploit low-income renters.

(“Buy and Displace,” American Prospect, Dec. 5, 2023)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.