• Out of fear of growing violence and poverty, migrants from Central America’s “Northern Triangle” are traveling north towards the United States. For many, however, the journey ends in Mexico, where these refugee families can seek a better life. The Economist reports that thus far in 2021, Mexico has received 40,000 applications for asylum, mostly from Honduran immigrants.

(“A Destination in Their Own Right,” Economist, June 17, 2021)

• Over 1,000 unmarked graves of indigenous children in western Canada were discovered in recent weeks using ground-penetrating radar. The grim discovery confirms long fears of secret graves at Canadian Indian residential schools which were operated by the Catholic Church and funded by the government until the 1990s. A report by the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 concluded that indigenous students were often subjected to physical and sexual abuse, and prohibited from observing their native traditions while in these schools.

(“What to Know About Canada’s Residential Schools and Unmarked Graves,” Washington Post, June 25, 2021; “Celebration of Canada’s National Day Muted Over Furor Over Unmarked Graves,“ Washington Post, July 1, 2021)

• Venice Beach is home to wealthy residents and is one of southern California’s most important tourist attractions. However, now under pressure from growing numbers of homeless individuals living in tent cities near the beach, the city of Los Angeles has committed to providing a room in a hotel or shelter for every homeless person – while also pledging to clean up the Venice boardwalk as greater LA opens up to tourism after the pandemic.

(“The Fight Against Homelessness in California is Just Beginning,” The Nation, June 25, 2021)