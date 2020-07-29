This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 29, 2020

Compiled by Bob Nixon

  • The end of the Arab world’s oil age is nigh
  • India arrests critics with virus as cover, activists say
  • Trump bank regulator shelves discrimination probes

With the global coronavirus pandemic dramatically reducing demand for energy, plunging the price of fossil fuels, oil states in the Middle East are struggling. According to the Economist, no Arab state, other than Qatar, is making a profit pumping out oil at the current price of $41 dollars a barrel.

(“Twilight of the Petrostates,” Economist, July 16, 2020) 

New Delhi activist Natasha Narwal, who led protests against India’s divisive Citizenship Amendment Act, won release from jail in May. But the activist, who proclaimed her innocence, quickly faced new criminal charges that included murder, terrorism and fomenting religious violence, and was returned to her cell.

(“India Rounds Up Critics Under Shadow of Virus Crisis, Activists Say,” New York Times, July 20, 2020)

Senate Democrats are asking a top bank regulator, at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to explain how the agency handled several investigations into redlining and discriminating against African-Americans in the U.S. banking industry.

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.

