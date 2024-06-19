This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 19, 2024

It’s been more than three years since Myanmar’s army staged a coup, seizing power from the elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has since been tried in a secret military court and jailed. The overthrow of the government led to mass protests that have since evolved into an armed rebellion after the military responded with force. More than 5,000 civilians have been killed since the coup and more than 20,500 are imprisoned

Although the army has attempted to bolster its forces by kidnapping thousands of Rohingya men from crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh to fight for them, the civil war is not going well for the generals, who have been accused of war crimes.

(“Old Ghosts, New Nightmare,” Economist, June 6, 2024; “Myanmar Military Control Weakening As Anti-Coup Forces Advance,” Al-Jazeera, May 31, 2024)

Five of the world’s largest banks are “greenwashing” their role in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. According to a report by the watchdog group Stand.earth and the Coordinating Body of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin, big banks — including JP Morgan Chase, Citibank and Bank of America — promote environmental guidelines that failed to protect over two-thirds of the Amazon.

(“World’s Top Banks ‘Greenwashing’ Their Role in the Destruction of the Amazon,” The Guardian, June 11, 2024

From 1819 until 1969, tens of thousands of Native American children were forced or coerced from their homes and sent to Indian boarding schools — the majority of them run or funded by the U.S. Of more than 500 schools, 84 were operated by the Catholic Church or its religious affiliates.

(“In the Name of God,” Washington Post, May 29, 2024; “Catholic Bishops Apologize for Church’s Role Operating Indian Boarding Schools,” June 14, 2024)

