This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 24, 2026

In a courtroom in the Netherlands, Syrian national Rafiq al Q, an enforcer for the deposed Assad dictatorship, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was convicted of raping and torturing opponents of the Assad regime during the nation’s brutal 14-year civil war.

(“Syrian Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison by Durch Court For Crimes Against Humanity,” June 15, 2026, Associated Press; “Syrian Trial Seen as First Step on Long Road for Syrian Victims,” BBC News, April 29, 2026)

For the first time, electricity from solar sources outpaced power from coal-fired plants, despite Donald Trump’s elimination of funding for clean and renewable energy projects while promoting dirty coal plants. According to the Guardian, solar is now the third largest source of electric power, driven by the huge demand for electricity by artificial intelligence data centers.

(“Solar Generates More Energy in the US than Coal for the First Time,” The Guardian, June 11, 2026)

Latino voters helped power the Democratic party primary victory of progressive candidate Randy Villegas in California’s 22nd Congressional District. The district, located in the state’s farm belt, is one of the most competitive races in this fall’s midterm election.

(“Rural California Voters Defy DCCC and Israeli Lobby,” Barn Raiser Media, May 15, 2026)